Bossip Video

It’s here!

Atlanta’s coolest festival is back with another star-studded lineup featuring H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, The LOX, Ari Lennox, French Montana, Young Dolph, Kirk Franklin, Amerie, and many more in the heart of downtown at Centennial Park.

https://instagram.com/onemusicfest/?hl=en

This year’s show will be in partnership with Live Nation who couldn’t be happier to team up with the biggest music festival in the greater southeast.

“We are excited to add One Musicfest to our portfolio of festivals and events,” said Live Nation Urban chief executive Shawn Gee in an interview with Billboard. Investing in black entrepreneurs in the live music space is a core tenant of Live Nation Urban and J Carter and his team have done and amazing job building OMF into one of the biggest celebrations of black culture in the world. We will provide the capital and infrastructure to further fuel his vision and allow him to continue to build this very important and impactful brand!”

A feel-good event with beautiful people, good food and amazing vendors, OMF is the place to be this sun-splashed weekend in the A.

With that said, here’s who we’re most excited to see and where you can find them this weekend:

The Isley brothers, Sunday, October 10 – 6:30 pm-7:45 pm – ONE Musicfest Stage

Lil Wayne, Sunday, October 10 – 8:30 pm-9:45 pm – ONE Musicfest Stage

Big Boi, Sunday, October 10 – 6:15 pm-6:45 pm -Rock The Bells Stage

Jadakiss and the LOX, Sunday, October 10 – 5:15 pm-6:15 pm – Toyota Sound Stage

H.E.R., Saturday, October 9 – 9:15 pm-10:30 pm – ONE Musicfest Stage

Kirk Franklin, Sunday, October 10 – 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Toyota Sound Stage

Young Dolph, Saturday, October 9 – 6:00 pm-6:45 pm – Toyota Sound Stage

SWV, Saturday, October 9 – 4:55 pm-5:55 pm – ONE Musicfest Stage

Ari Lennox, Saturday, October 9 – 8:00 pm-9:00 pm – Toyota Sound Stage

Masego, Sunday, October 10 – 2:45 pm-3:30 pm – ONE Musicfest Stage

Amerie, Sunday, October 10 – 2:00 pm-2:35 pm – Toyota Sound Stage

Asiahn, Sunday, October 10 – 1:15 pm-1:40 pm – ONE Musicfest Stage

Tix are still on sale and can be purchased here.