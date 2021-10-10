Bossip Video

On Saturday, October 9, Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time…and she didn’t do half bad.

The second the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was announced as a host this season, the sketch comedy show got a ton of backlash. While some folks just hate Kim, period, a lot of fans complained that the reality star isn’t famous for having any particular talent, like most hosts, meaning the show would be an absolute disaster.

But, if there’s one thing Kim K knows how to do, it’s make fun of herself, and that’s exactly what she did throughout her opening monologue.

Kardashian West started by referencing both her sex tape and the people who didn’t want to see her host SNL, saying, “I’m surprised to see me here, too. I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean actually I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

She went on to talk about following in her dad’s footsteps by working to become a lawyer, also joking that Robert Kardashian introduced her to her “first black person,” going on to reference O.J. Simpson further by asking, “Wanna take a stab in the dark on who it was?”

Throughout the opening sequence, Kim took jabs at her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, says Kanye West’s personality is the reason she filed for divorce, and talks about her body being so much more than the reference photo her sisters gave their plastic surgeons.

While the Skims founder obviously didn’t write the jokes, she agreed to tell them and roast her entire family, which is more than a lot of hosts can say.

If you missed it, check out Kim Kardashian West’s Saturday Night Live monologue down below: