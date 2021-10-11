Candiace Dillard is speaking on the shade she sent on The Real Housewives of Potomac. On Sunday’s episode, Candiace somewhat settled things with Mia Thornton after that arugula altercation but she later had another blowup, this time with Ashley Darby.

At a dinner, Ashley asked Candiace’s husband, Chris Basset about that infamous salad toss dustup, and that somehow escalated into yet another Candiace Vs. Ashley shade session once Michael Darby was brought up. Michael is of course Ashley’s hubby that Chris has also traded shade with.

“I took Candiace right out back and I said, ‘Listen, this is what needs to happen…'” said Chris about the salad toss moment. “I did [cuss Candiace out] “because I don’t subscribe to that. Look, y’all are gonna do whatever y’all do. [Mia’s husbad] G and I have not had a direct conversation, but we know– like, look: Y’all gonna do what you gonna do, but we good, right?” “And I’ll be honest, I would like to get to a place with Michael where I am with G,” Chris added. “Where you [and Candiace] can go back and forth, and Michael and I can be like, it is what it is.” “That is where you are,” said Ashley. “But Michael’s just had opinions about just how you control yourself, how you do your daily life. Just like you have strong opinions about how he lives his life and what he’s done.” “I have never said not one thing about Michael…” countered Chris. “False!” responded Ashley.

They then unpack Michael and Chris’ beef and despite Chris alleging that he has “never once talked s**t about Michael, ever in life,” Ashley noted that his wife [Candiace] has said numerous things which Michael took great offense to.

Candiace then jumped in.

Candiace: “Michael referred to Chris as white trash.” Ashley: “What do you say about him? You call him a slave-driver!” Candiace: “Because he drives his slaves…” Ashley: “So you’re calling me a slave?! “B***h, you can’t get it straight to save your motherf**king life. That’s right. Cock your little lash sideways. Yeah, go ahead.”

YIKES!

Candiace said on the #RHOP Aftershow that this “raggedy girl” [Ashley] was coming for her again so she had to “stay on ready.” As for Ashley, she said on the aftershow that Candiace was “instigating another fight.”

Interestingly enough on last night’s episode, viewers also saw a moment when Candiace’s good girlfriends Robyn and Gizelle surprisingly didn’t side with her.

