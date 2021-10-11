Bossip Video

We were hoping that this story would stay in the news with an update because someone absolutely needs to be held accountable for the indignity and injustice that these men were served.

Back in August, BOSSIP reported on a Black real estate agent, his Black client, and the client’s Black son were all placed in handcuffs during a tour of the home. A nosy neighbor with not much common sense called 911 because they believed that a person who was previously arrested for trespassing had returned to the property. Why they assumed that these gentlemen were this alleged perpetrator, one can only guess. However, this police-described “unfortunate misunderstanding” damn sure isn’t going to go away quietly into the night.

According to a report in USAToday, the three men have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Wyoming, Michigan, the chief of police, and the SIX officers who came on the scene with guns drawn as if they were about to take down Tony Montana in Scarface. They are seeking restitution for the violation of their civil rights.

“I thought, ‘We’re going to get shot. This is going to go really bad, really fast,'” Brown previously told USA TODAY. “I prepared myself to get shot or killed,” Thorne said. “I can’t get it out of my head. I keep replaying that walk down the stairs.”