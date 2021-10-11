Red light, GREEN LIGHT

By now, you’ve probably spiraled down the “Squid Game” rabbit hole as the insanely popular show trends toward becoming the streaming giant’s biggest series of all-time.

As you may have guessed, “Bridgerton” holds Netflix‘s ratings record that almost certainly will be shattered by the provocative Korean Drama that exploded to No. 1 in 90 countries in only 10 days.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO. “It’s only been out for nine days [at the time], and it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

In “Squid Game,” 456 desperate people in dire need of money accept a mysterious invitation to join a game where the winner takes home 45.6 billion won ($38 million American dollars).

To win the cash and clean slate, participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play traditional Korean children’s game like Red Light, Green Light with DEATH as the consequence of losing.

At this point, there’s no escaping memes of the giant school girl robot that’s one of several reasons to watch the binge-worthy show.

Since 2019, non-English-language viewing in the U.S. has grown by 71% with 97% of Netflix’s US members watching at least one non-English-language title in the past year.

As for super popular K-dramas like “Squid Game,” US viewership has increased over 200% between 2019 and 2021.

What was your fave moment from the series? Would you want to see a second season? Tell us down below and peep the funniest “Squid Game” tweets, memes and videos on the flip.