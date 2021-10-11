Bossip Video

These people are the worst!

Is there nothing that the sick citizens of Florida won’t indulge in?? According to a report in the Miami Herald, an affable veterinarian caught his coworkers the community by surprise when he was found guilty of not only possessing THOUSANDS of child porn videos and images but also of making animal sex videos with dogs and sharing them across multiple online platforms.

Prentiss Madden was formerly the medical director at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura before resigning from his post over the charges. In court, he issued a statement of apology and blamed his own sexual and physical abuse for his criminal proclivities.

“This is never who I planned to be or thought I would be,” Madden, 40, told U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez. “It does not represent who I am as a person.”

Judge Martinez wasn’t hearing that at ALL and dropped 22 years of prison on Prentiss’ head. In addition to the aforementioned charges, the federal prosecutor also stated that Madden had abused a 16-year-old boy at least twice while building his archive of child porn. That boy’s mother was in court to give testimony about how Madden’s “evil and horrific” acts damaged her son.

In July, Madden took full responsibility for his crimes by pleading guilty without a plea agreement. This gave way for the judge to hand down the harshest penalty allowed by Florida law. The details of Madden’s abuse are graphic to say the very least and we won’t even bother to list them all but if your curiosity gets the best of you, then you can read a full report of his crimes HERE.