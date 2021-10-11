Bossip Video

Eighteen-year-old Danielle Bregoli, also known by her rap alias Bhad Bhabie, isn’t a stranger to addressing rumors about her looks. The teen has been navigating life in the public eye for at least five years now and she’s adamant that it’s because of puberty that her looks have changed A LOT.

Bhad Bhabie is facing assumptions that she’s undergone numerous facial reconstructive surgeries, which she denied in a recent IG post. However, she did admit to getting a few other cosmetic procedures.

“This is gonna be my last time addressing this I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and sculptra and silicone in my butt. I’ve told y’all that multiple times,” she continued. “What’s the point of my wearing make up if it don’t make me look better? Im only 18 why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don’t even know how I’m gonna look when I get older? Only when I wear make up and/ or wigs y’all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13… no one else looks the same at 18 as they did 13 14 everyone has a glow up. Some ppl was ugly a** hell as kids and look amazing now. Yall literally have all grown up y’all know what goes on. When I do get my nose done I will b glad to let y’all know but funny thing ab me is I’m scared as hell Of being put under anesthesia so I would never even do that over some looks only if it was a life or death situation or something for my health.”

