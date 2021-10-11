Bossip Video

More details are surfacing about the shockingly sad passing of Jelani Day and some of them are seriously disturbing.

As previously reported Carmen Bolden Day, the mother of Jelani Day, said that officials from local police and the coroner’s office were “dismissive, rude, and complacent” amid the search for her late son.

Now a new report has surfaced backing up her allegations.

The Chicago Sun-Times recently released a story titled “Some things no mother should have to endure” chronicling the moments leading up to Jelani Day’s October 9 funeral service.

Within the report that questions whether Jelani’s case would have been handled differently if he “were not Black and male but a woman who was white and blonde”, is the heartbreaking moment when Ms. Day got a call from the coroner with “good news.” That news was that the “office had received new dental records” and was coming closer to identifying a body found in a river.

That apparently confused the mom, reports The Chicago Sun-Times because of previous DNA submissions she and other family members sent in and because of the previous removal of one of the corpse’s tibia bones.

With that, a “puzzled” Ms. Day asked the coroner about it and she was allegedly met with an attitude.

Why would they need to do something seemingly so drastic for a DNA sample? Day said she also had previously contacted the coroner to provide her son’s dental records, in her earnest hope for answers, though with no word back from the coroner until eight days after she’d left her first message. She waited. And waited. And waited, hope fading like the last glow of a sinking summer sun.” So when the coroner finally rang with news on Sept. 22, about a possible ID due to the acquisition of “new” dental records, Day, quite naturally, had questions. Day’s questions and her attempt to get a better understanding apparently perturbed the coroner, she says. For his next words fell harshly. “Do you want us to identify your son or not?” Day recalls him barking.

Oh. Hell. No.

The report goes on to state that the grieving mom’s attorney who was on the phone rightfully cussed out the coroner for having “no f***king right” to speak to Ms. Day that way. The Chicago Sun-Times report also alleged that Jelani’s eyeballs, brain, and other organs were missing amid a deep state of decomposition.

The body was missing its front top and bottom teeth, Day and Bezner said, citing a second autopsy performed by a private forensic pathologist at the request of the family. His jawbone had been “sawed out.” The family’s private forensic pathologist could find no brain, according to Day and her attorney. No organs. Neither liver. Nor spleen. Bezner said the LaSalle County coroner had explained that, according to their pathology report, the organs were “completely liquefied.”

According to Jelani’s mom who goes by “Larae Sunshine Bolden” on Facebook, however, that portion isn’t quite true and it sounds like she felt the need to clarify amid rumors that her son’s organs were harvested.

What is true according to the grieving mother, however, is that the police “failed her and her son.”

With that, she still wants the FBI’s help to find her son’s killer.

“Some things NEED AND HAVE to be clarified…..,” wrote Ms. Bolden. NO ORGANS WERE MISSING….I DO NOT WANT TO STRAY OFF FROM THE FACTS… THERE WERE/ARE CONTRADICTING FACTS FROM THE FIRST PRELIMINARY AUTOPSY COMPARED TO THE SECOND INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY….THIS IS NOT A CASE OF ORGAN HARVESTING, THAT I’M AWARE OF… HOWEVER MY SON DID NOT PUT HIMSELF IN A RIVER, MY SON WAS MURDERED AND MY GOAL AND PURPOSE IS TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED AND HOLD THOSE RESPONSIBLE ACCOUNTABLE!!! I NEED THE HELP OF THE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE AND THE FBI TO FIND THIS INFORMATION BECAUSE BLOOMINGTON PD, PERU PD, AND LASALLE COUNTY HAS FAILED MY SON AND MYSELF!!

God bless that lady.

What do YOU think about the latest Jelani Day update? Read the full Chicago Sun-Times story for yourself HERE.