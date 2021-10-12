Bossip Video

Cheers to love!

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

We had to share these stunning photos from a vow renewal over the weekend for Mowbray and Cherina Rowand.

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

The lovely couple celebrated 15 years of marriage at their Eagles Landing home in Stockbridge, GA.

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Officiated by Rev Lee Lauderdale, they held the wedding and reception in their home followed by a special performance by Grammy Award winning artist Q Parker.

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

The Rowands own ONE STOP Taxes LLC, the nation’s largest black owned tax company

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Safe to say, they got moneyyyyyy!

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

These photos are just beautiful. 15 years of marriage is nothing to sneeze at.

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

We love how they went all out with the wedding party with a full lineup of bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Their home is so beautiful, it makes for the perfect wedding venue.

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

What do you think of Mowbray’s Gucci tux?

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Congratulations again to the Rowands!

Cherina and Mowbray Rowand vow renewal

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Cheers to another 15 years of marriage and more growth and prosperity for their business.

Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Viewing Pleasure, matrimony-dom
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.