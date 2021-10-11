Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion and her “Hot Girl Summer” saboteur are still going strong and she’s gushing about him to Taraji P. Henson.

The Houston hottie was a guest on the season two premiere of “Peace of Mind with Taraji” and she dished to the actress and cohost Tracie Jade about not only her boyfriend but all things mental health.

Source: Peace Of Mind with Taraji / Facebook Watch

During the episode, Megan opened up about going to therapy and dealing with the loss of both of her parents including her late mom Ms. Holly Thomas who is her inspiration.

“My mom is my biggest inspiration.” – Megan Thee Stallion “She was a rapper right?” – Taraji P. Henson “Yes. That’s how I even knew to be this way. She had a nine-to-five job, but on her days off, she would be at the studio and she would take me to the studio, thinking I’m in the lobby doing coloring books and stuff. And I’m at the door, really listening. ‘What’s she in there singing?’…Eventually, I started getting older and I started stealing her CDs that had instrumentals on them. And I started writing in my room.” – Megan Thee Stallion “And then one day I just came to her and I was like ‘I can rap.’” – Megan Thee Stallion “She spoke all of this into existence. She knew I would do this.” – Megan Thee Stallion “I just wanted to make the music. But she was so happy because it was something she knew about. So I was blessed to get the knowledge that she did give me to make me who I am today. That’s why every day I’m like, okay, let me just make sure I’m going hard ‘cause I don’t want to disappoint her in no way.” – Megan Thee Stallion “My dad, he didn’t get to see any of it. He passed when I was in the ninth grade, but he knew I was going to be something too, they just didn’t know what I was going to be.” – Megan Thee Stallion

Meg also gushed over her boo Pardison Fontaine when Taraji asked if he’s “the reason why” she’s been so happy lately.

According to Meg, Pardi “makes her brain feel good.”

“My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good. He moves me, he inspires me. We just feel like a real team.”

