Adrien Broner was enjoying his time in Kentucky when the local authorities arrested him over an outstanding warrant in Ohio.

Adrien Broner has been having a horrible streak of luck as of late.

2020 kicked off this streak with him being arrested during the Wilder-Fury weigh-in, right before the coronavirus pandemic kicked off. He was arrested again later for a DUI in Miami Beach. That arrest was the least of his problems, though, as rumors surfaced the boxer was having some financial woes. These woes came up when he told a judge he only had $13 to his name and THEN ended up jailed for contempt of court. All this came after ending 2019 with a judgment that he had to pay a sexual assault accuser over $830K.

This year was going a little better for him until recently, when TMZ reported he was arrested this weekend in Kentucky. The interesting part is the arrest was actually because of an outstanding warrant over in Ohio, which is where he lost his case with his sexual assault accuser. One could assume the warrant is for failing to pay the ordered judgment, but until we have solid proof, we are left to wonder.

Hopefully, 2022 will be better for Broner and he can get back in his boxing bag.