Nicki did WHAT?

Nicki Minaj really gave that white woman a platform to defend her spray tan and cosplay. pic.twitter.com/ZTdQKZabK3 — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) October 11, 2021

Here we are again, caught up in Nicki’s smooth-brained shenanigans stemming from fans accusing former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson of using a Blaccent and Blackfishing in her new “Boyz” video featuring the spiraling Rap queen.

The British artist pushed back against the allegations during a recent interview with Vulture where she claimed this was the first time she’s ever been accused of such a thing.

“The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden we’re saying it. I wasn’t on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I’d just left,” she said. “But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on. I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t,” she continued.

Nelson rose to fame following Little Mix’s success on the British version of The X Factor in 2011. Other members included Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Nelson left the group in 2020 to launch her solo career that officially started with “Boyz” featuring Minaj who defended her against Blackfish accusations in an uncomfortably unhinged IG Live session.

“There are lots of women out here in the United States that tan, get bigger lips, get all types of s**t done to themselves,” snapped Nicki on IG live. “I wear blond hair, straight blonde hair down to my feet if I want to when I want to, contacts, whatever, I do whatever the f**k I want. As long as you’re not hurting anybody or speaking negative about anybody’s race or culture, you should be able to enjoy your makeup, your body however you want to.”

She went on to target ex-Little Mixer Leigh-Anne Pinnock who previously expressed concern over Jesy’s Blackfishery.

“JeLeigh btchs actin real messy. ~ if you know someone has been suicidal from bullying in the past, why try to get a bunch of ppl to bully them again about smthng else, on an even bigger scale? Shame on you— that’s rlly sad. You don’t know what ppl can deal with – Mental Health

But wait, there’s (unfortunately) more.

“It screams insecurity, it screams that you’re jealous, only jealous people do things like this and now you just look like a big jealous bozo,” said Minaj about Jesy’s former bandmates.

Do you think Jesy went too far with the spray-on melanin? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicki defending Jesy Nelson on the flip.