RHOPReunion: Nicki Minaj Denies Targeting Candiace, Andy Confirms Rapper ‘Read’ Housewives, Hosted For Hours

“I think went on hard on everybody equally…”

More details are being revealed about that “AndiCONDA” moment when Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at the #RHOP Reunion.

As previously reported the Real Housewives Of Potomac superfan surprised housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton, and Wendy Osefo while they recapped the sixth season of their Bravo show.

Onika popped up to join Andy Cohen as host and the ladies reportedly went wild.

Following Nicki’s #RHOP reveal, rumors surfaced that the rapper went especially hard on a certain housewife in particular, and Onika’s issuing a response.

Earlier this week a report surfaced that Nicki sent her sights on Candiace who she previously said on social media that she wanted to chat with.

“Oh yea … it’s a nice song,” Nicki told a #RHOP fan who asked the rapper about Candiace’s song “Drive Back.” “But [at the] reunion ima have to get into some thangz wit sissy. Cuz chiiiile.”

According to HollywoodLife, that’s exactly what happened; Nicki “got into some thangz” and “read” the housewife down.

“She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”

I knew it if you really watch #RHOP you know Candiace does way too much I knew out of all the housewives Nicki wouldn’t really like her 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zb5s4hzV56 — Favv (@YaFav_003) October 11, 2021

Candiace to Nicki after nicki drags Candiace’s music pic.twitter.com/dPtTKql3jB — Justin (@JustinPolls7) October 8, 2021

Nicki later addressed the allegations on Instagram Live noting that she treated everyone “equally” with her questions. “I went for the jugular,” she told her fans noting that she felt obligated to ask what fans really wanted to know.

“I saw something that said I went hard on Candiace … yes, I think went on hard on everybody equally,” said Nicki. “They’re tough girls on that show.” “I normally know who I can be like that with and I can tell they’re tough enough to allow me to be tough on the them. I went for the jugular with them. Not in a bad way … I just know if I went there and didn’t ask about the s*** my fans wanna know, they’re gonna look at me crazy like, why the f*** did you go there if you weren’t really going to get into some things? I had to get into some things. You guys are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

Pass the CRYangles or do YOU think Candiace [and the other housewives] handled Onika’s heat?

According to Candiace herself, she didn’t shed tears because having Nicki onboard was a “life-changing” moment:

“Nicki has changed my life, okay?!” said Candiace on Instgram Live. “The queen has changed my life! Me and my bob can confirm, and Chris [Bassett] can also corroborate, that the queen–thee Nicki Minaj–was indeed at the season six ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion. That happened!”

So much for that!

In addition to Nicki speaking out on her time at the reunion, Bravo boss Andy Cohen also weighed in on the rapper’s hosting handiwork.

Andy confirmed that he relinquished his hosting chair to Nicki for HOURS and also addressed Nicki’s widely discussed vaccination status.

