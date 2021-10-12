Bossip Video

Michael Jordan, a figure who used to keep his political opinions to himself, is speaking out in support of the NBA’s COVID-19 vaccine protocols.

Amid criticisms of LeBron James for admitting he’s vaccinated, yet refusing to advocate for others doing the same, Michael Jordan is taking a different approach.

In a recent appearance on the TODAY Show, the NBA legend said he’s a “firm believer in science” when Craig Melvin asked if he’s at all concerned about the NBA’s COVID-19 vaccine protocols.

“I am total in unison with the league,” Jordan said confidently in response to Melvin’s question. “And I think everybody, you know, has been speaking about the vaccinations. And, you know… I’m a firm believer in science and… I’m going to stick with that and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules. I think once everybody buys in, we’re going the be fine.”

Just last week, another NBA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared an essay he wrote criticizing comments LeBron James and Draymond Green have made regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“On the surface, it appears that Draymond and LeBron are arguing for the American ideal of individual freedom of choice. But they offer no arguments in support of it, nor do they define the limits of when one person’s choice is harmful to the community,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

In September, James finally revealed–after dodging questions for months– that he was vaccinated, but said it was everyone’s personal choice whether or not to do the same. He said that as players, including his former teammate Kyrie Irving, refused to get the shot.

“I think everyone has they own choice — to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature,” the Laker told reporters at the time. “I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all but after doing my research. I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends.”

Check out Michael Jordan’s comments below:

https://youtu.be/LHmaOtxdEnI