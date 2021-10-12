Bossip Video

SZA is looking like a snack! That seems to be the unanimous observation after a video of her looking fine on stage alongside her label mate Isaiah Rashad made its rounds on Twitter and Instagram.

The “CTRL” singer joined Isaiah on stage Monday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater to perform their duet “Heavenly Father.” It seems as though Solana stuck around to kick it and twerk a little as the rapper performed his song “Wat You Sed” — and literally no one complained. A fan captured the moment on video of SZA grooving and moving around the stage, and it has since gone viral with fans showering her with body-positive compliments.

That must feel GOOD! Hit play to see it.

The video actually sparked a whole debate about when, where, and HOW did SZA “get this thick”??? In a GOOD way, of course.

True SZA fans argued that she’s always been curvy since popping up on the music scene ten years back.

SZA has been look quite curvy lately, sharing mirrors selfies that accentuate her silhouette.

In music-related news, the singer is featured on a collab with Kali Uchis, titled “Fue Mejor.” On the track, SZA sings in Spanish, showing off her bilingual side. In a statement, Kali explained, “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment.”

Peep the official music video below.