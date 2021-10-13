Bossip Video

Chef G. Garvin has landed an Aspire TV cooking series G. Garvin Live! debuting on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

As previously reported the renowned culinary connoisseur, author, producer, and restaurateur will be bringing some of his closest friends on the show to join him while he whips up novice-friendly recipes viewers can create at home.

Below the LowCountry Steak creator tells BOSSIP about his creations continuously making it to television and offers his candid thoughts on racial disparities in the culinary business.

You’re far from new to television, what makes “G. Garvin Live!” on Aspire TV different than other series?

The fact that we take this live philosophy in the sense that it’s real cooking. No, swap outs, no overproducing, no going to commercial to fix something, it’s fun. We’re having fun in the kitchen and we ake it relevant to real life, moreso than something you would see on TV.

What are some things that we’ll learn to cook on this show? Are these recipes easy to follow?

I certainly think so. This started during COVID and one of the things that I wanted to do was make it easy, like what do you have in your refrigerator? I think actually the original name I had for it was “What’s In Your Pantry?” I want you to open up the cabinet and see what you had. If you got tomato sauce, cool, we can add to it, if you got some chicken, cool, we can add to it. It’s not foolproof, there are some elevated dishes but I talk you through it. I think there’s stuff that we’ll all learn, I’m still learning. Now doing this for as long as I’ve been doing it, there’s always something to learn to make food fun.

We read in your bio that you’re “breaking down the diversity barriers within not only the cooking industry but in a society where chefs of color are often categorized more often by race than by profession.” That’s a profound statement, what is it really like being a Black chef?

It’s like sitting on the back of the bus is, it is more challenging. Unfortunately, we don’t have the comradery [and] the collaboration. If you look at some of the white chefs, they’re very close friends, they all have a big “Food Network” platform, a big “Miami Food & Wine” platform. Then the few of us that are sprinkled in don’t necessarily work well together and I don’t know why that is. I’m the O.G. I think I’ve been around the longest and I’m the probably most humble and always willing to collaborate, I remember when I tried to do something that represented all of us. People follow what they see, right? So you get a few black chefs that you would want to be on these shows and all of a sudden they come into a white circle of being accepted, but it’s [still] 10 to 1. I think it needs more work. At a time where we’re going into 2022, we’re not better reflected on any of the major networks across the platforms. I’ll piss off few people, but I’ll say it like this; you can’t keep blaming “Food Network” and “Cooking Channel” for not giving us opportunities when none of the other black executives are doing it either. Until we get a better grip on the power of black culinary, no one’s gonna see it if we don’t see it first.

Despite there being those disparities in your business, what does it mean to you that you’re able to have your “G. Garvin Live!” cooking series?

“I’m always humbled by the blessing but I’m also okay taking the lead on my life. It’s no mistake Aspire TV gave me a show, I deserve it, I’m good at it, they know and so do others. But the main reason I continue to do TV is because I’m building a company that is profitable. You know I have the partnership with the Magic Johnson properties, everything I’m doing, I’m making enough money I’m good. TV is so that I so I can continue to inspire young Black me and women. It is my obligation to continue knocking down those walls, but it’s hard. It’s like a hammer on a mountain but I got a lot of fight in me, it’s not for me. I don’t need anybody to give me anything, but lookout for the next generation of young Black chefs and let’s make it a little easier. That’s my goal.”

Check out the trailer for “G. Garvin Live!” below.

G. Garvin Live! is produced by One Bite Productions with Chef G. Garvin serving as executive producer. Tune in Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Aspire TV.

