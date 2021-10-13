Bossip Video

Do you like scary sequels?

25 years after the original “Scream” became a pop culture obsession comes the fifth installment in the nostalgic Horror franchise with Neve Campbell’s ‘Sidney Prescott,’ Courteney Cox’s ‘Gale Weathers’ and David Arquette’s ‘Deputy Dewey Riley’ making their return alongside a new cast of characters.

“It was a wildly anxiety-producing situation,” said co-director Tyler Gillett about bringing the classic characters back in an interview with EW. “They were not disposable roles; they were very, very important and the heartbeat of what was great about the script. We couldn’t imagine the movie without any of them and so not having that perfectly locked-in right off the bat was definitely scary.”

Newcomers to the Screamverse include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Reggie Conquest who all have links to kills from the first four movies in the franchise.

“I was a huge horror fan when I was young. I was obsessed with horror movies. I’m such a huge fan of Neve and Courteney,” said newbie Melissa Barrera. “I was trying to be professional, and I would feel like I was dreaming. Neve Campbell is this whole franchise, and I was just very humbled to be coming in and get to share screen time with her.”

As you can imagine, Neve Campbell wasn’t initially onboard with the sequel-ish reboot after original director Wes Craven’s death in 2015.

“I had been really apprehensive about doing another one,” Campbell told Jamie Lee Curtis in Variety’s special “House of Horror” conversation. “People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it’d be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family.”

Thankfully for fans of the franchise, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (2019’s Horror-Comedy “Ready or Not”) changed her mind.

“They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of [the ‘Scream’] films,” revealed Campbell. “They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy.”

Peep the long-awaited trailer below:

“Scream” stabs its way into theaters Jan. 14, 2022.