Bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd reveals he wasn’t asked to join Judge Judy’s new show after over two decades with the most popular judge on TV.

No matter how old you are, you have probably watched at least one episode of Judge Judy. Her brash attitude and zero tolerance policy for non-sense has been a hit for almost 25 years–A partnership we thought CBS would never let see it’s end. While Judge Judy is now coming to an end, Judge Judy Sheindlin is making her return to TV in November on the new IMDB show, Judy Justice.

Last March, Judy appeared on Ellen to make the announcement that CBS was done, but she wasn’t, and she was more than capable of taking her talents elsewhere. Rumor has it, Judy has a strick renegotiation method where she hands over an envelope with a price and if the answer is anything but yes, CBS knows she will leave.

The time has come to move on, but one person isn’t making the move with Judy. Her Bailiff of 25 years, Petri Hawkins-Byrd, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he wasn’t even consulted about the move and won’t be joining the new show.

“My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role,” said Byrd.

After production ended on the final season, he goes on to reveal he directly reached out to Judy to inquire on what he should do regarding the show.

“It wasn’t until July that I called the judge and asked, ‘Hey, should I look for something else or am I included in the Judy Justice project?’” he explained. Byrd continued, “She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project. I didn’t inquire as to why, that’s her choice. But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn’t ask me. She didn’t give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary.”

It’s sad to see a partnership that long end over poor communication as it sounds Petri would have been open to discussing pay so he could make the transition. Hopefully, we see him again in the Bailiff role on a different show as his face is familiar and a great addition where ever he lands.