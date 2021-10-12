Bossip Video

He had to know that was coming.

Just in case anyone had it twisted, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still getting divorced. Some may have believed that a reconciliation was forthcoming after the “estranged” coupled was seen at numerous events together including the multiple shows the rolled out the DONDA album.

However, the folks at TMZ confirm that a sweet reunion is not in the cards as court documents that were filed on Tuesday of this week show that Kim will be taking sole control of the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion that she and Kanye designed. Obviously, the house is where their children have grown up and Kanye had little to no chance of leaving the marriage with the house. However, they did negotiate a buyout so it’s not a total L.

Considering that they purchased the property in 2014 for $20 million and the house is now worth $60 million, we can only imagine that the buyout number was pretty steep. Kim got it, though.

This comes on the heels of Kanye putting his famed $11 million Wyoming ranch on the market for sale while also buying a $57 million Malibu beach house.

These are rich people problems.