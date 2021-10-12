Bossip Video

Booked and busy

Just weeks after appearing on buzzy STARZ series “BMF,” La La Anthony is back with another guest starring role as Def Jam Music exec Tracey Waples on hit Hulu series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

Peep the exclusive sneak peek below:

With memorable roles on multiple shows, La La is everywhere, and recently stopped by The Angie Martinez Show where she opened up about her looming divorce from Carmelo Anthony for the first time.

“After you’ve been through what I’ve been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But I always want to stay positive,” she said. Related Stories La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

It’s Over, Again: La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony “Marriage, I don’t think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don’t see that happening again.”

The Anthonys (who share 14-year-old son Kiyan) jumped the broom in 2010 before going through some marital mess that lead La La to file divorce papers back in June.

“…I don’t know what God has in store for me,” she continued. “I’m just living and taking care of my son, and whatever is supposed to be will be. I don’t try to put too much emphasis on it because then you start accepting anything because you’re like, ‘I don’t wanna be alone so I’m just gonna be with whoever, just have people around.’ I don’t have the time to just have random energy and people around.” “I want it to be the right thing,” she said.

Thankfully, she has plenty of things going on that will certainly take her mind off the stressful divorce.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” streams every Wu-Wednesday on Hulu.