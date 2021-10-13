While Kim Kardashian has been getting praised by a lot of folks for how (surprisingly) good her Saturday Night Live monologue was, not everyone is okay with the jokes she told.
For her hosting gig, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was ready and willing to roast everyone in her family–including her late father’s friend and client, O.J. Simpson.
During her monologue, Kardashian joked that it was because of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, that she first met her very first Black person. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked, referring to the manner in which Simpson was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.
“O.J. does leave a mark — or several, or none at all; I still don’t know,” she continued.
Now, Brown’s sister, Tanya Brown, is responding to the jokes, telling TMZ this week that the references to her sister’s death were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive.” She also said it was shocking and hurtful to hear the audience laughing at them.
