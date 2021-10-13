Bossip Video

While Kim Kardashian has been getting praised by a lot of folks for how (surprisingly) good her Saturday Night Live monologue was, not everyone is okay with the jokes she told.

For her hosting gig, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was ready and willing to roast everyone in her family–including her late father’s friend and client, O.J. Simpson.

During her monologue, Kardashian joked that it was because of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, that she first met her very first Black person. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked, referring to the manner in which Simpson was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

“O.J. does leave a mark — or several, or none at all; I still don’t know,” she continued.

Now, Brown’s sister, Tanya Brown, is responding to the jokes, telling TMZ this week that the references to her sister’s death were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive.” She also said it was shocking and hurtful to hear the audience laughing at them.

Especially since Kris Jenner was one of Nicole’s close friends, Tanya thinks Kim should have pushed back or refused to do the jokes. Tanya herself has done that, telling the outlet she once stormed out of a scheduled appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show when she was told, at the last moment, jurors from the murder trial would also be on the show.
Tayna wishes Kim had a similar reaction to the jokes written by the SNL staff.https://youtu.be/LQCQym6hVMo
