LeBron James is just like the rest of us enjoying Squid Game, but he has a very strong opinion about the ending.

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / GettyWhen you’re one of the most popular athletes in the world preparing for the upcoming season in sunny Los Angeles, what better way to relax than with Netflix?. Like many of us, LeBron James grew tired of seeing jokes about kids games and pink jump suits with Playstation icons and gave in to the curiosity. LeBron took the time out of his busy schedule to watch Squid Game along with 11 million other Netflix users. The show is a great series and it’s easy to see why people would watch it and meme it to death. Some of the memes are already contenders for entry in to the Meme Hall Of Fame.

For those who haven’t seen the show, it’s basically taking people in debt and making them play games for money…but when they lose, they die. Even with an amazing story line, every great show has it part that lacks or just could have been done better. In Squid Game, the show’s lead character Seong Gi-Hun’s relationship with his daughter is built up the entire series…which leads to the show ending on a WTF moment.

LeBron was caught on a hot mic after his game last night, which is when he bashed the ending like the rest of us. You can listen to him talk about the ending below.