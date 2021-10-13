Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for NBA Baller Derrick Rose and his girlfriend, Alaina Anderson.

On Oct. 12, the New York Kick’s guard proposed to his sweetie n during a romantic dinner at Madison Square Garden, and when we say at Madison Square Garden, we mean right smack dab in the middle of the Garden’s massive basketball court.

Rose shared the sweet moment with fans on Instagram showing off his soon-to-be wifey’s stunning engagement ring.

“To My Ace. I didn’t know things were going to go this way. Even from the jump I didn’t know I was texting Big Jay,” he captioned the photo. “But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever. When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That’s only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD. We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD.”

Rose concluded his heartwarming message with a few last words for his loving “Queen.”

“I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond,” he added.

The 26-year-old Instagram model and influencer then took to her account to gush about the precious news writing: “MRS. ROSE 🌹 MY FACE HURTS 😭😂😅 Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!”

According to TMZ, Rose and Anderson have been dating since 2016. The lovebirds share two children together; a daughter named Layla Malibu Rose, and their son London Marley Rose. The NBA star is also a father to son Derrick Rose, Jr., whom he shares with ex Mieka Reese.

According to Anderson, Rose gifted her with another diamond ring a day before he proposed. The model gave fans a look at the big rock on her Instagram stories writing: