North West is really growing into the personality we all thought she’d have being Kanye West’s first child…and it’s absolutely hilarious.

On a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series Mom Confessions, Kim K revealed that her and Kanye’s 8-year-old daughter is not a fan of their home’s decor.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was asked during the episode, “What’s the meanest thing your child has said to you?” Anyone who has been following their family for a long time probably already knew she was going to answer with a story about North, given her history of full-blown sass, and that’s exactly what we got. According to the mother of four, North goes right to the big insults when she gets upset.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’” Kardashian explained. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.” This answer from the Skims founder was especially funny to fans given just how much scrutiny KimYe have gotten from the public due to their all-white, sparsely decorated house. It’s even funnier to find out a kid like North–who has been living in lavish houses like this her entire life–still knows it’s not normal. Check out the rest of Kim Kardashian’s Mom Confessions down below: