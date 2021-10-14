Bossip Video

The family of a Georgia honors student is reeling after they say they’re still seeking answers in her death. Tori Lang, an 18-year-old graduate of Stephenson High School, was planning for college when her life was suddenly cut short.

According to her relatives, who spoke with PEOPLE, she was enrolled in an electrical apprenticeship program, loved her Pomeranian dog, Tyga, was “full of joy” and kept vision boards around the house.

Despite that, on July 28, a passerby found Tori’s body under a tree in Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain, Ga. She had a gunshot wound to the head and her car was found burned and hidden in some woods miles from where she was discovered.

Police told PEOPLE that they believe the killer abandoned the vehicle and have ruled out robbery as a motive. They’re also eyeing “several suspects” in Tori’s case.

Her family believes her friends know much more than they’re saying and they’re urging them to cooperate with the police.

“They’re not talking,” Tori’s father Torrey told the publication. “It’s radio silence. You can’t get in touch with them.” “Someone needs to answer for what they did to our child,” said Tori’s aunt, Tamara Lang, in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “We want justice. We won’t stop until we get it.”

Tori was last seen on surveillance video taken at about 10:30 p.m. on July 27. In the video, Tori is seen checking the family mailbox at their home before driving away without her cellphone.

After Tori’s body was discovered panic ensued amid claims that a “serial killer was on the loose” in metro Atlanta.

Just hours before Tori was killed, fellow Georgia resident, Katie Janess and her dog Bowie were brutally murdered in Piedmont Park. The killer in that case has yet to be found.

In September, Dekalb County Chief of Police Cedric Alexander told 11Alive that he knows from experience that it’s likely both APD and Gwinnett Police are feeling the pressure in both cases but he has faith in his colleagues.

“It is a concern when you have such violent acts that take place and there’s no resolve, but here again, it has to be tough on these investigators and detectives in these cases. But I can assure you they are working diligently around the clock,” Alexander said.

Tori’s parents have launched a GoFundMe noting that they have not been able to return to their jobs since Tori’s death, “not only because of the unsurmountable grief and stress” but because they’ve spent countless hours meeting with lawyers, detectives, and advocates.

“We could not do it without your support. We are forever grateful. Please continue to pray for us and pray that justice is served for our Baby Girl,” reads a comment from Torrey and Teresa Lang on the page.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Gwinnett County Police Investigations at 770-513-5300.