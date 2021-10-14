Bossip Video

Kyrie Irving hopped on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to defend his reasons for not being vaccinated, despite the Brooklyn Nets not allowing him to return to work.

If you have been paying attention to the world of pop culture and sports, you already know Kyrie Irving has been dominating headlines. His decision to not get vaccinated, despite the Nets’ stance on not letting him return until he does so, is seen as silly by some and brave by others.

On October 13, Kyrie took to Instagram live to spew a word salad of opinions that backs his stance on not getting the shot while being hyped in the comments by anyone looking for just a drop of social media clout.

“I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is,” Irving said. “That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate.” “It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to give up my job?”

The baller also revealed that he’s not retiring and this whole thing is “bigger than him,” but not how you think. Not that it’s bigger than him and we should all fight to end the pandemic, but we should respect unvaccinated and vaccinated people’s opinions. Yet, unvaccinated people are dying and spreading the virus unknowingly at higher rates.

With the logic of Kyrie and people like him, the stalemate in this pandemic will just continue for longer and longer. Very interesting take for someone at home with a newborn, but clearly, his mind is made up. You can watch his full Instagram live below.