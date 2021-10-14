Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a deep dive into the world of hot sauce–but not before she conquers the spicy wings on First We Feast’s beloved series, Hot Ones.

With so many media outlets interviewing our favorite celebrities every single day, things can get a little repetitive not only for us, but for the stars, as well. That’s why Complex’s “Hot Ones” has become such a huge phenomenon, luring celebs in with the promise of food before catching them off guard with insane heat. Plus, they’re usually so disoriented by the spice that they answer questions they usually wouldn’t.

Megan Thee Stallion finally stopped by the beloved series, and at the perfect time, since she’s gearing up to launch her new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce at Popeyes, which will be available on October 19.

During her time on the show, the Houston native talks about her upcoming fast food collab, also discussing her love of anime, the time Cardi B brought a 120-pound albino python to set, and the major keys to a great freak anthem.

Check out the latest episode of “Hot Ones” down below to see if the Hot Girl In Chief has what it takes to make it through some of the spiciest wings in the game.