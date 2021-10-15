Bossip Video

BOSSIP’s got exclusive details on a new ALLBLK series that follows an influential lawyer, her elite clientele, and sexy scandals that play out in the courtroom—and the bedroom.

Today, ALLBLK revealed the official trailer for the highly anticipated legal drama series LACE, debuting exclusively on the popular AMC Network streamer, Thursday, November 4 and new episodes will be released weekly.

Per a press release, in the premiere episode of LACE, audiences are introduced to Lacey McCullough (Maryam Basir), a successful and highly connected lawyer, whose influence sometimes leads her down a very dark path.

The prolific Los Angeles attorney often finds herself blurring the lines between right and wrong to protect her rich and powerful clients. With the help of her trusted associates, Othello Charles (Skyh Black) and Britney Deveaux (Tanyell Waivers) – and the ever-efficient twins, Aaron (Antoine Harris) and Nora Tuft (Taylor Bynoe) – McCullough faces one of her most mysterious and perilous cases to date.

LACE is making sure that not only justice is served, but pleasure as well.

Take an exclusive look at the official trailer below.

Will YOU be getting sexy and steamy with LACE?

Directed by Jamal Hill (Brotherly Love), LACE will also feature appearances from Leonard Roberts (Heroes), Kellita Smith (The Bernie Mac Show), Shanti Lowry (Bronx SIU), Chris Attoh (A House Divided), Nate Walker, and Jordan T. Johnson.

LACE is Executive produced by co-creators, Michelle Ebony Hardy and Katrina Y. Nelson in association with Kemy Time Productions, alongside Adam Starks and Tracy Grant. And ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.