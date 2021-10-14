Bossip Video

SZA is taking her talents to the stage, announcing a handful of intimate performances throughout the United States next month.

Fans who have been waiting throughout the ongoing pandemic to see SZA live might not have to wait much longer. The Top Dawg Entertainment songstress has announced a series of intimate performances, Good Days, named after her hit 2020 song.

The string of shows will all take place in November, starting things off in Houston, Texas on November 3 before making appearances in Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Her mini stint on the road will conclude on November 14 at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas.

“Uhhh Iss not a tour but I WILL be singing songs in multiple cities at night time lmao,” she wrote on Twitter, recognizing that a lot of fans will be upset she’s not hitting their cities.

She went on to let fans know about the artist presale, giving out the promo code so that all of her loyal fans have a change at snagging tickets.

” ARTIST PRE-SALE TODAY @ 1pm CST. Password: GOODTIMES,” she wrote under her initial announcement. “GENERAL ON-SALE FRIDAY, 10/15 @ 10am CST. Tix avail at link in bio. See you VERY SOON !”

If you’re one of the lucky few in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, or Las Vegas, you can get your tickets here.