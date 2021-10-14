Bossip Video

Banksy’s 2018 painting, which went viral for shredding during its auction, was recently sold again–but this time, for $25 Million.

Banksy is one of the most mysterious street artists in the world as his art can be on a canvas, framed, or even on an unsuspecting building. In 2013, he announced a self-proclaimed one month residency in NYC producing one work a day and creating a 30-day scavenger hunt for his biggest fans. The hunt became so intense, locals would charge affluent people wanting Instagram pictures $20 to see works that were in their neighborhood.

This event put the world on notice and most importantly, Hypebeasts who made sure to do all their homework about the artist to make sure they knew more than everyone else. The thing about Banksy’s work is, the real life art is very expensive, which is something the artist doesn’t agree with.

In 2018, a rare Banksy work was put up for auction and right as it sold, it self-shredded, which was part of Banksy’s plan for the piece. Instead of the artwork losing its value, though, the opposite happened. Every art collector with millions to spend wanted the piece, especially after all the media attention the piece received.

Now, TMZ reports that on Thursday, the rich had their chance at Sotheby’s in London and the self-shredding piece called “Love is in the Bid,” went up for auction. To the surprise of no one, the art piece had a winning bid of $25.4 million, making a record for a Banksy piece as his works are scarce and hard to find. Gotta love the art world.

To better understand Banksy and how amazing his mind is, check out the video below.