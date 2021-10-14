Bossip Video

Yikes…

Stacey Dash has had quite a tumultuous few years. She crossed over to the MAGA side and became a conservative puppet for Donald Trump and the repugnant Republicans, Her husband divorced her following a domestic violence incident where she was at fault, and then she had to eat crow and “apologize” for being such an insufferable agent of white supremacy. Let her tell it, she was “angry”.

Well, today, Stacey revealed that she’s been harboring a “deep, dark secret” that she is now ready to talk about…

The Clueless actress and clueless political pundit will be making an appearance on Dr. Oz to talk about how her addiction to Vicodin pills essentially ruined her life. When Dr. Oz asked how bad her addiction got, Dash admitted that she “was taking 18 to 20 pills a day.” To which Oz exclaimed, “That’s a lot,” and Dash replied, “Yeah, I lost everything.”

Sounds like her plug was getting RICH off of her habit.

“I’m clean five years and in this five years, my greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person — but I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me and that they were doing the best they could and that they were just sick, they were addicted.” Dash was also forced to confront homophobic statements that she made back in 2016 where she said that trans folks should use the bathroom in the bushed to “protect the children”. To that, she said, “I’m not homophobic. I’m not racist. I was just angry and it benefited me.” Sure, Jan. A clip of the interview has been released ahead of the show. Press play down bottom to check it out.

