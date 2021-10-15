Bossip Video

Hi haters!

Lizzo refuses to allow miserable folks to get away with tearing her down online and she’s showing haters exactly where on her butt to kiss — literally!

Last night the “Truth Hurts” singer went on IG Live passionately touched on her frustrations with strangers on the Internet tearing her body down after her attire to Cardi B’s birthday basement sparked a several-day-long debate about her body.

Clips from the Instagram Live went viral after fans screen recorded and shared a part of it where she putting her self-loving butt in the camera, telling haters to kiss it.

The shocking video attracted thousands of comments, but Lizzo’s point should not be missed! She wants folks to go back to “minding their damn business”, she said.

“Let me just get into why I’m a little heated.” Lizzo started off her heartfelt rant, “I am not reading the comments specifically because I don’t have time to bring my vibration down.”

Thousands of people watching Lizzo questioned why people have so much time to tear her down in the first place.

“Don’t you have bills to pay??? Don’t you have mouths to feed? Go read the news B***h before I read YOU!”

And that was just some of the nice things Lizzo had to say. Hit play to hear it first hand.