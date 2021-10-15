Bossip Video

This is shady AF!

The family of a 29-year-old Huntsville, Alabama woman named Christina Nance is desperately seeking answers after her lifeless body was discovered inside of an official Huntsville Police van outside of the main headquarters on October 7. According to WHNT, the Madison County coroner has ruled that no foul play was involved in Christina’s death. That “ruling” seems suspect at best considering the circumstances surrounding this situation. We’ve seen this movie before, numerous times.

Let the Huntsville police tell it, the van where Christina’s body was found was “old and unused”. However, it was in the parking lot of main police building and was still adorned with official insignia and police stickers. The question begs, why would an “old and unused” vehicle just be sitting in front of the primary police property?

Attorney Ben Crump has taken on the case and will represent the family in their search for the truth.

WHNT has spoken to Christina’s family and they are requesting a copy of the surveillance camera footage from the parking lot in addition to an independent autopsy that might be more inclined to shed light on anything that looks askew.

Being found dead in a police van is every kind of shady, suspect, and side-eye-y that we can imagine and somebody has got some serious ‘splaining to do.

