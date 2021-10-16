Bossip Video

Steve Harvey has been taking the fashion world by stormy lately, and there’s one man responsible.

The Family Feud host recently teamed up with his longtime stylist Elly Karamoh to debut a number of fresh looks for a Paris vacation with his wife, Marjorie. As a result, both he and Karamoh have been the talk of social media every single day.

With Karamoh’s help, according to reports from TODAY, Harvey has been dressed in Tom Ford, Balmain, Fendi, Berlutie, Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta. His fans have taken these fashion-forward fit pics and run with it, editing Harvey into memes related to Batman, Squid Game, Captain America, and more.

Of course, this is all in good fun, and a lot of fans are pleasantly surprised by how amazing Steve looks in all of these high-fashion ensembles.

Amid all of the chatter, praise, and memes online, the stylist at the center of it all decided to comment on the overwhelming response. Following their trip to Paris, Karamoh took to Instagram to reflect on their unforgettable time in the beloved city, also thanking fans for all of the love–and criticsm–they’ve gotten as a result.

“Fashion – the biggest expression of our millennial ; a world that has completely changed my life forever. Whether it is off the runway or a local thrift store I find it valuable,” he wrote under a photo of him and Harvey. “Fashion/Style has allowed me to convey my own distinctive narrative to the world. I believe that when it’s paired with celebrity it becomes something of a magnitude. Paris the Mecca of high fashion, allows you to be bold and push boundaries you wouldn’t necessarily push in your normal day to day life.” Elly went on to say, “We are grateful to every fashion house that we’ve had the pleasure to meet with during this trip. Thank you all for your effort; from the special experiences , to the couture fittings ,we thank you and look forward to our next time in Paris.”

And to wrap things up, the stylist acknowledged the endless memes being created in response to Steve’s recent outfits, writing, “To the internet thank you for Staying so engaged with us this week ,the memes were undefeated lol ( I see y’all have become great fashion critics lol).”

While this particular trip is over, here’s to hoping the Steve Harvey drip keeps on coming!