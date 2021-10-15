Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features an NBA player’s harrowing COVID-19 story.
On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly those in the Black community, this time with Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns joins the discussion with the ladies and heartbreakingly details losing 8 family members to the illness. Back in January, KAT revealed that he tested positive for COVID and he was especially nervous about his diagnosis considering that he lost seven family members, including his mother Jacqueline Towns, to the virus.
Now after telling Taraji and Tracie that the number of deceased family members is sadly up to 8, Karl-Anthony opens up about his own COVID hospitalization.
“You never know how serious anything is until it lands at your doorstep,” said the Minnesota Timberwolves star”I was in the hospital because I got it during the season. It was bad, me and my sister are kind of in that same boat, so it was not good for us to get it,” he added noting that he has pre-existing conditions. “My genes are more like my mom’s than my dad’s.”
Take an exclusive look below.
The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” episode aptly titled “I Lost 8 Relatives to Covid and Got Covid Myself” debuts this Monday (10/18) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Check out an official episode description.
NBA Player Karl-Anthony Towns reveals how losing 8 relatives to Covid-19 and getting it himself took a toll on his mental health. Dasia Childress shares how the sudden loss of her father to Covid-19 drastically impacted her mental health. A therapist shares tools on coping with grief from Covid loss and how to spot signs a loved one’s mental health may be suffering.
Peace of Mind with Taraji, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson
