Bossip Video

Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features an NBA player’s harrowing COVID-19 story.

On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly those in the Black community, this time with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns joins the discussion with the ladies and heartbreakingly details losing 8 family members to the illness. Back in January, KAT revealed that he tested positive for COVID and he was especially nervous about his diagnosis considering that he lost seven family members, including his mother Jacqueline Towns, to the virus.

Now after telling Taraji and Tracie that the number of deceased family members is sadly up to 8, Karl-Anthony opens up about his own COVID hospitalization.

“You never know how serious anything is until it lands at your doorstep,” said the Minnesota Timberwolves star”I was in the hospital because I got it during the season. It was bad, me and my sister are kind of in that same boat, so it was not good for us to get it,” he added noting that he has pre-existing conditions. “My genes are more like my mom’s than my dad’s.”

Take an exclusive look below.

The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” episode aptly titled “I Lost 8 Relatives to Covid and Got Covid Myself” debuts this Monday (10/18) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Check out an official episode description.