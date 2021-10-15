Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is on the way and the ladies’ looks are HERE.

As previously reported the ladies will recap season six with not only Andy Cohen but Nicki Minaj who dropped in as guest host and grilled them “for hours.”

Bravo reports that the ladies got glitzy and glamorous in rose-colored gowns to “rehash RHOP’s most dramatic season yet” and FashionBombDaily got a first look at all the alluring outfits.

See details below.

Gizelle Bryant:

Gizelle who’ll surely have a shade-off with Dr. Wendy over those Eddie Osefo rumors and “crumble” comments, went for a hot pink Aaron Michael dress, styled by the designer himself. She also donned Giuseppe Zanotti, shoes and her tresses were tousled by Kalixto Blount.

Karen Huger:

The Grand Dame stunned in a feathery Chasity Sereal dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. As always, her face was flawlessly beat by Tatiana Ward a.k.a. BeatFaceHoney and her hair was styled by Steven Thomas a.k.a. The Hair Doc.

Robyn Dixon:

Beautiful “bandit” Robyn Dixon donned an NYC Glamour Couture dress with styling by Brian Robinson. Those show-stopping shoes are by Mach & Mach.

Ashley Darby:

Ashley Darby’s dress was designed by Riley Knoxx Couture and paired it with Jimmy Choo shoes. Riley Knoxx of course is the designer behind Monique Samuels’ stunning season 5 reunion gown and a close friend of the star.​​

Candiace Dillard Bassett:

Candiace will surely have an interesting time at the reunion amid reports that Nicki Minaj “went hard at her”, although the rapper said she was equally tough with everyone, not just Candy. The shade/lettuce leaf thrower donned a Karen Sabag gown and Versace shoes for the occasion. Her hair was styled by Stephanie Davis, and that blunt-cut bob wig is by Octavia B.

Mia Thornton:

Candiace’s radicchio rumble co-conspirator looked pretty in pink at her first reunion. Bravo reports that Mia wore a Nneka Alexander for Brides By Nona Couture dress, Pleaser shoes, and hair styled by Jada Jenkins.

You like?

Wendy Osefo:

The professor was in the building at the season six reunion. Dr. Wendy Osefo donned an Ese Azenabor dress , and Alexandre Birman shoes. Her hair was styled by Roslyn Amakiri with makeup by Kristina Menaker and nails by Nancy Lopez.

Askale Davis:

Assignment understander Askale Davis might have won the season six reunion. The “friend of the show” stole the show in a JAELL by Jayda Ellis dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. That perfectly positioned high-pony is via Dominique Nicole with makeup by Fifi Tesfatsion and styling by Amy J.

Black Barbie, is that you?

Whose look was your fave?

Bravo has yet to reveal when the #RHOPReunion actually airs, but new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” air Sundays at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.