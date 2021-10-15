Bossip Video

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ receives new posters ahead of DC FanDome and the second trailer for the film.

Matt Reaves ‘The Batman’ is slated as one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After the COVID delays the film is finally slated to hit theaters nationwide. Robert Pattinson will star as Batman with a star studded supporting cast including: Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

The plot of the movie has been under wraps, for the most part, but earlier reviews have described the film as a SAW movie where the RIDDLER is JIGSAW and Batman is a detective trying to crack the case. While on his quest, he still has to control Gotham and of course, flirt with Zoe Kravitz as she plays Batwoman.

The first trailer let us know this is going to be a long, dark ride and we couldn’t be more excited. Since the first trailer was put out, leakers have gone to the point of taking any small bit of information to hold them over till the next trailer. Tomorrow, the wait will be over as a new trailer will be released during DC’s FanDome that will reveal Paul Dano’s RIDDLER.

For now, thanks to DC, we have our new posters for the film ahead of the trailer.