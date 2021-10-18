Bossip Video

OK, Phae-Phae!

Legendary housewife-turned-socialite Phaedra Parks has been serving look after look at exclusive Atlanta events like ALLBLK‘s red carpet “Covenant” screening where she turned heads in a curve-caressing dress that set the tone for the night.

The advanced screening included the show’s cast members Kron Moore, Dawn Halfkenny, Michael Anthony, Jasmine Burke, Kaye Singleton, Nijah Brenea, Joslyn Hall, Erica Paige, Jennifer Sears, Ashani Roberts, Palmer Williams Jr., and Phaedra who successfully segued into acting.

Additional special guests included Remy Ma, Brad James, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Fred Mwangaguhunga and more.

“Covenant” is a 4-part anthology series where characters and stories of the bible are thrust into a vicious dystopia of present-day, real-life situations.

The debut episode “The Promise” (Part 1 & Part 2) tells the story of a desperate middle-aged woman who’s fallen into early menopause and risks her marriage to give her husband the child she can no longer conceive.

Other episodes include “The Vow” (a man who must hide his extraordinary abilities to fulfill his life’s destiny to save his people) starring featuring Palmer Williams Jr and Rico Ball.

“The Retribution” (a devoted husband and family man wakes up from his coma and immediately seeks to avenge his wife’s honor after he learns she was violated by someone he trusted) starring Phaedra Parks and Jay Hunter.

Concluding with “The Enemy” (a deeply religious, controversial lawmaker known for his ruthlessly aggressive tactics risks his life, reputation, and career when he shockingly attempts to join and champion for the very community he tried to destroy) starring Kron Moore.

“Covenant” airs every Thursday on ALLBLK. Peep the trailer below: