Bossip Video

ATL recently celebrated “Spooky SZN” during a screening for a Halloween-comedy film.

On Thursday, celebs and stars attended a private VIP screening of “Haunted Trail” at Atlanta’s AMC Phipps Plaza to celebrate the film’s forthcoming premiere on BET, BET Her, and BET+ later this month. Directed by none other than Robin Givens, the spooky flick follows college kids whose festive Halloween plans take a deadly turn.

Play

Seen on the scene at the screening were the film’s associate producers John and Aventer Gray…

the film’s dynamic writer, producer, co-director, and star Raven Magwood…

comedienne Kiana Dancie…

#LHHMIA’s Nikki Natural…

and the evening’s hostess, BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada.

Also on hand were the film’s stars including comedians Desi Banks and Reggie Couz…

Marquise C. Brown…

Hope Forever (C)…

and a bevy of cast and crew including one of the film’s many producers Jock McKissic.

After watching the movie, members of the “Haunted Trail” team dished on the strenuous process of filming the movie amid COVID, their times on set that brought them together as a family, and the importance of representation in the horror genre.

Raven Magwood who not only starred, wrote, and co-directed the film at just 28-years-old, also expressed gratitude to the entire cast and crew for helping to bring her vision to life.

Will YOU be watching “Haunted Trail”?