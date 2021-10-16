Bossip Video

Kelly Price is letting fans know how she’s doing following her serious battle with COVID-19.

After contracting the coronavirus in July and going through a long battle in the following months, Kelly Price has updated fans about her current health status. She posted to Instagram on Thursday, October 14, sharing a lengthy caption to illustrate how she is feeling.

“Sis is following dr’s orders. Sis is getting stronger everyday. Sis is working hard to get back to the music. Sis is focused,” Price wrote in her caption, mimicking the affirmations written in the graphic she posted. “Sis is eliminating stress from everywhere and everyone who presents it no matter who they are. Sis is working hard to be better than I was before COVID, before the pandemic, before the deaths and the losses, before the heartbreaks and the pain. Sis will be better than she was before the craziness.” The singer continued, “I thank God for another chance at life. I thank God for everyone who “gets it”. I even thank God for those who don’t get it, those who insult me and those who judge what they know nothing about…you have a role in what propels me to chapter next as well. Everyone can have their opinion but God has the final say! #ChapterNext is being written now. Sis is writing the next chapter. #IAmSis #SisIsMe.”

This update from Kelly comes after she was hospitalized with the coronavirus this summer, later moving into the ICU before eventually being released. After a brief miscommunication and a missing persons report making its way online, Price and her attorney confirmed that she was safe.

After days of speculation over her whereabouts, she spoke out about the unexpected series of events with TMZ.

“At some point, they lost me. I woke up a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was,” Price told the outlet. “I died.” She went on to address the family members claiming she was missing, saying, “People were definitely seeing me. The people that could actually say something are not allowed to because of HIPPA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which guards the privacy of patients] law.”

After so much turmoil surrounding this situation, it’s good to see Kelly Price is on the mend.