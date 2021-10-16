Bossip Video

Bow Wow is fed up with the 2021 Millennium Tour and had to get it outta his system in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Mr. Shad Moss is currently on the 2021 Millennium Tour with Omarion, Yin Yang Twins, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy and more but it doesn’t seem like Bow Wow is enjoying himself.

The Y2K superstars hit Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Friday night and not even 24 hours after the show Bow Wow went on an extended Twitter tirade about what he’s allegedly experiencing on the road.

“Too much bitching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!”

As if that wasn’t enough, he then threatened to quit the tour altogether, adding, “This might be my last show! I’ve had enough!” Pretty dramatic huh? However, fans attending the show in ATL tonight don’t worry he promises ticket holders that he was gonna give them the show of his life, and seemed to indicate he’d be performing well past 15 minutes.

Omarion loved it, replying … “Energy!! energy!!” Atta boys!

So you’re probably wondering what’s really the problem? Apparently, it all boils down to his setlist and how long he’s allowed to do his thing in front of fans. In his mind 15 minutes just isn’t enough and homeboy wants to perform all his 106 & Park hits.

Sure enough our boy didn’t stop there! Bow Wow then took to IG Live to get a few more things off his chest claiming he was the brains behind the whole ‘Millennium Tour’ concept and Omarion and everyone else are really opening up for him. Guess he thinks he’s the Beyoncé of this here tour.

“They opening up for me,” Bow said. “I invented this whole wave, the whole shit. Me.”

Now of course, Soulja Boy wasn’t goingg to let that slide and commented on Bow’s rant, writing that there’s “Nothing to see here lil Pee we had too much casamigos last night.”

While talking on Twitter and IG Live, The Ohio born rapper also shared that he should’ve waited until 2022 to tour with Chris Brown. Wonder how true that statement really is? We do remember that during the same time Bow Wow and Omarion partnered up as teenage heart throbs, Chris Brown & Bow Wow also had all the young ladies in a chokehold.

Maybe this outburst and rant is all for show as the Millennium Tour makes it stop in ATL, which is considered Bow Wow’s second home, Saturday night. We’re sure fans can expect to see several guest appearances on stage tonight as well as pure entertainment from Bow Wow himself. The tour has delivered memorable moments for fans already! Lil Fizz popped it off when offering a public apology to his fellow B2K member Omarion for sleeping with his ex and baby mama Apryl Jones. So, maybe Bow Wow has something up his sleeves for tonight’s show.

Will you be in attendance for the Millennium Tour? If so who are you most excited to see? Let us know below!