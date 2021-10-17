According to the Beat Shazam star, the “Still D.R.E.” rapper proceeded to walk over to the boyfriend and said, “Hey what’s up? What’s up cuz. Hey, look here you know. We her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly homie.” Foxx went on to clarify, “He wanted to make it clear to the boyfriend that if he ever wronged Foxx’s daughter, he’d be getting a visit from Snoop Dogg.”

Prior to the hilarious story, Jamie also discussed his new book Act Like You Got Some Sense, saying that he has tried to utilize what his grandparents have taught him in bringing up his daughters.

“Which, in the book you’ll see doesn’t always work,” he explained. “I wanted to break down those barriers with your daughters, because your daughter’s gonna need you. Especially when it comes to guys and relationships, I mean who else would know better than us? And so, by doing it early it pays dividends when they really have serious questions about guys I’m gonna kill.”

Check out more from Foxx’s interview on The Tonight Show down below: