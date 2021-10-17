Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological predictions for ya. Keep reading to see your horoscope! Don’t forget to read your sun, moon and rising sign for the best results!

Astro Overview

Overall with both Mercury, the Sun and Mars in Libra which will drive the desire to balance the desires of others and yourself will leave many in a frozen stage of indecision, leaving a sinking feeling of just moving in place.

And although the Retrograde is ending we are still in its shadow post period and Mercury will still be floating in Libra causing our mental space and drive to be a bit wonky.

It will be important to center and ground yourself on a continuous basis.

To add to this sense of disorientation or lack of focus, Venus is in Sagittarius and while this may cause us to want to be adventurous in the romantic department — the heavy Libra energy will have us hemming and hawing about any potential bold choices.

So how does one work with this seesaw energy? By slowing down and leveraging the retrograde to circle back to unfinished chapters in all areas of our life.

Also the Venus Sag combo allows us to break away from romantic situations that frankly have run their course. Use this energy to bluntly but strategically move on and don’t look back no matter how much the Libra energy will want you to.

CAPRICORN

Everyone seems to be in a rush this week and wants you the Goat to get in line. The universe says no. This week you must hold your boundaries kindly but firmly and move to your own beat. Especially with Mercury still spinning out of its retrograde while staying anchored in Libra causing a potent dizzying combo that may cause you to be irritated and needing more time to make hard line decisions.

Red Flags: When in doubt just don’t do it. Some things need time to play out before you can see what’s causing you to pause. Move at your own pace.

Sweet Spot: Due to your sound and strategic mind, you’ll receive some happy news about a smart decision you made a few months ago.

AQUARIUS:

If you’ve been floundering emotionally and mentally lately, it’s not completely your fault. The Libra energy is causing all air signs to feel ungrounded. Take a moment to go back to your vision boards from the top of the year to access where you may be getting off track. Ask yourself how you can best support yourself during this time. This can range from getting professional help mates at work to taking a few mental health days back to back.

Red Flag: Your resistance to not wanting to ask for help is holding you up.

Sweet Spot: Once you release the death grip on your I-can-do-it-alone-attitude, you’ll find that plenty of people want to assist you.