Bossip Video

A former friend of the show on “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” is getting married.

Falynn Pina, formerly Guobadia, announced her engagement to boyfriend Jaylan Banks Sunday via Instagram.

“I said YES!!!” Falynn captioned a pic of a shiny new rock on her finger. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby. #PerfectlyPina.”

The news comes after the reality star announced that she’s pregnant and expecting a baby girl, her fourth child, with Jaylan who is her best friend turned boo.

Play

Amid Falynn and Jaylan receiving congratulatory messages about their big news, #RHOA watchers have apparently Falynn shade surrounding not only her engagement but her pregnancy. Some have surmised that Falynn’s ex-husband/Porsha Williams’ fiance Simon Guobadia “was right” when he accused Falynn of “cheating and being pregnant by her then-assistant Jaylan.

Falynn previously denied the allegations…

“I am not 8 months along, somebody put that narrative out that somebody was divorcing me because I was pregnant with my best friend’s child,” said Falynn in a YouTube video showcasing her bare bump. “No, sorry to tell you that’s not true at all. I was sitting at home begging him to come home for months.

and now Jaylan is weighing in with a snarky comment left on @ItsOnSite’s Instagram page. Under a picture of himself and Falynn’s three sons, the groom-to-be wrote to detractors;

“PROUD 4th baby daddy.”

Ooop!

On #RHOA, newbie LaToya Howard also shaded Falynn for having multiple baby’s fathers during their headline-making Halloween confrontation.

“Before I became 31, I gave birth to three boys,” said Falynn during the episode. “By three baby daddies?” asked LaToya mockingly.

Play

What do YOU think about Jaylan Banks’ defiant response to shady “four baby daddy” disses?

What do YOU think about Falynn Pina’s engagement?