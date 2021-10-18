Bossip Video

Rapper Yung Miami has a message for anyone wanting to chime in with their unsolicited thoughts about her dancing like true City Girl at her daughter’s 2nd birthday party, and it’s simple: “DON’T.”

Last night, the 27-year-old rapper and mother of two celebrated her daughter Summer Miami’s 2nd birthday with a Tutti Frutti-themed birthday bash. Sometime during the soiree, Yung Miami’s mom captured Caresha twerking on two feet and on the floor in the middle of the dance floor. The video, which was reported on the entertainment blog OnSite, attracted thousands of comments about Caresha twerking at her baby’s party.

“There’s a time and place for everything and a kids party ain’t one,” one person commented.

Caresha and her mom didn’t seem to be bothered, leaving their own comments under the post of her dancing, writing, “Happy Brithday Summer.” Her mom added, “We still hood ain’t a damn thing change period.”

After not having much to say last night, Miami seem to address the negative comments over her dancing on Twitter this afternoon.

Idc what y’all will and will not do. How y’all was raised or grew up. I do what tf I want to do at my functions.

Welp!

In related news, Summer Miami had a really sweet “tutti-frutti” birthday party. Her mom shared photos from the event and her cake look so pretty. The four-tiered dessert featured paper cutouts of different tropical fruits and it was colorful just like the theme of the event.

Summer even had her own menu that featured funnel cakes, fried Oreos, Italian ice, and even cotton candy — a two-year-old’s dream menu!

Summer’s dad, music producer Southside, even popped up at her party. We love to see it!