Bossip Video

There’s a new episode of “The Big Leap” on FOX airing tonight and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On today’s episode of the musical comedy-drama titled “We Were Just Babies”, Gabby is confiding in Justin about a big paternity secret no one could have guessed.

“Everyone had a crush on him and he chose me,” said Gabby. “And then when I got pregnant he told me not to tell anyone that it was his.”

Play

Check out the full episode description below.

When a trip back to Gabby and Justin’s high school leads to a big emotional reveal, both Gabby and the producers are left wondering how to best move forward. Meanwhile, Nick tries his best to stage a very important conversation between Mike and Paula — against their will. Then, Reggie works to figure out how to cope with a new development in his relationship, and Julia struggles to relate to her daughters, while they cope with the changes in their family.

As previously reported “The Big Leap” is described as a “modern tale about second chances and chasing one’s dreams.”

“The Big Leap” revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.”

The “We Were Just Babies” episode of THE BIG LEAP airs today Monday, Oct. 18 at (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TWITTER: @BigLeapFOX

INSTAGRAM: @bigleapfox

FACEBOOK: @TheBigLeapFOX

Join the Discussion: #TheBigLeapFOX