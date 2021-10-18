Bossip Video

Kelly Price has given fans another update regarding her ongoing health battle with COVID-19.

On Oct. 18, the “Friend of Mine” crooner took to Instagram Live where she revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia in both of her lungs. Price told fans that she had been undergoing “respiratory therapy” since her release from the hospital back in September.

“I didn’t just have COVID, but I also had COVID pneumonia. I had double pneumonia, in both of my lungs. Even when I was released from the hospital, my left lung was damaged and my right lung was severely diminished. So coming out of the hospital, I was on oxygen at home for four week. Connected to an oxygen machine in my bed. […] I have to see a cardiologist. That’s probably one of the hardest things to accept because I never had issues like that,” the singer explained.

Price told viewers that she doesn’t believe she can return to performing anytime soon.

“If I want to sing a song right now, I can probably sing it, but not full out,” the musician said, adding that she doesn’t have “the capacity or the stamina to get through an entire concert just yet.”

However, the Gospel’s star’s health does appear to be on the mend. Price shared that she hasn’t had to use her portable oxygen machine for about two weeks now.

“I am breathing 100 percent on my own right now and I’m very grateful for that,” she added.

The star’s recent health update is a total 180 for where she was back in September.

During an emotional interview with TMZ, the 48-year-old Grammy-nominated singer said she nearly “flatlined” during her hospitalization with COVID-19.

“At some point they lost me. I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was,” Price recalled of the horrifying moment. At one point the interviewer asked Price to clarify what she means by “they lost me,” to which she replied: “I died.”

Kelly doctor’s officially diagnosed her as a COVID-19 long hauler, who are individuals that can potentially carry the virus’ vicious symptoms long after they’ve been fully treated for the disease, Hopkins Medicine notes.

” I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” Kelly said before bursting into tears. “I suffered a lot of internal damage and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again,” she added.

We wish Kelly a speedy recovery!