A Houston Hottie and her “Pardi boy” recently marked one year of relationship bliss.

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine celebrated hitting the one-year mark Monday with a gallery of pics commemorating their 365 days as a couple. Meg, 26, kicked off the public tributes with pictures showing her kissing and canoodling with the fellow rapper.

“One year of fun with you,” she captioned the pics that included them coupled up at the Grammys, sipping drinks from booty cheeks on vacation, and sharing kisses. The post quickly elicited heart-eye emojis from fans in support of Meg still going strong with her Hot Girl Summer saboteur

Pardi, 31, followed up with an anniversary tribute himself that included a beautifully edited video scored to John Legend’s “All of Me.”

“1 year, forever to go,” the Pardi boy captioned the video.

Meg went public with Pardi back in February noting that her man is “so calm and so sweet.”

“That’s my boo. And I really like him!” said Meg. “He’s fine and he’s big, I like that,” she added while blushing. “He is so perfect and he would never hurt me. Just so y’all know.”

Her confirmation came after Pardi publicly shot as his shot at Thee Stallion bak in December 2020. The “Backing It Up” rapper frist set his sights on Megan by wearing a face mask from Meg’s Fashion Nova collection before captioning a picture of himself kissing Meg’s GQ Magazine cover; “Dear Santa.”

What do YOU think about this couple still going strong???