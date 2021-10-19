Bossip Video

After playing with the mother of his children for more than a decade, Scott Disick is somewhere crying because someone else is finally treating her right.

As you’ve likely already heard, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on Sunday, October 17. While the pair has only been dating (publicly) for eight months, the proposal was anything but a surprise given their constant PDA, and fans still couldn’t help but think of how Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, would handle the news.

According to reports from E! News, sources say the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is “beside himself” following the news that Barker popped the question. Disick supposedly “knew it was coming,” as the Kardashian-Jenner family had “mentioned it to him before,” but he is “still really sad about it and is feeling low.”

“Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and not happy at all,” another source told ET. “He’s lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.”

Scott and Kourtney’s on-again, off-again relationship began in 2006. They dated for more than 10 years, during which time they welcomed three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

While Disick tried to talk about marriage with Kardashian multiple times on their reality show, she refused to entertain the topic until he got his substance abuse issues under control, which seemingly never happened. Kourtney broke up with Scott for the final time over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015.

The Flip Is Like Disick star first expressed hesitation about Kourtney and Travis during the KUWTK reunion special back in June, saying he wants to “kill” any guy linked to his baby mama. He went on say, “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

That support didn’t last, though, as Scott was recently exposed for his jealousy over the relationship. In August, he allegedly DM’d Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who shared a photo of the message onto his IG Story. At the time, Scott allegedly shared a picture of Kravis’ PDA and wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

While Disick hasn’t publicly commented on the engagement yet, he’s still getting roasted online for how everyone assumes he’s feeling, failing to lock Kourtney down after a decade and three kids. Check out some of the funniest reactions down below: