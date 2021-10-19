Bossip Video

Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez are gearing up for their hilariously funny roles in ABC’s Queens which will make its debut tonight.

In the new sitcom, the stars transform into the Nasty B*tches- a fictional all-female hip-hop group that grew famous in the 90s. Now, almost two decades later, the show details the group’s struggle to make a comeback in the industry.

Ahead of the series premiere, Eve, Brandy, Naturi and Nadine sat down with The Breakfast Club to chat about filming the highly-anticipated series and their real-life careers in the music industry.

During the interview, Naughton told an interesting story in particular about her time with 3LW. The Power actress said that at one point in her career with the group she was forced to film a “fake” episode of MTV Cribs.

“MTV did Cribs and you know… back when 3LW was hot, we had to pretend, but I didn’t have a car. I didn’t have a house. I didn’t have any of those things,” Naughton said.

The eye-brow-raising moment was brought up after she explained that she had to film a scene similar to her MTV blunder for the ABC show.

“We wind up doing an episode very similar to that… where you see how fake we have to project this image and I literally did that and I had to clean the house by 7 o’clock to give it back to the owner,” Naughton added.

Yikes!

Naughton’s real-life story bears other similarities to her role in Queens. The star rose to fame when she joined 3LW in the early 2000s alongside Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Kiely Williams. The trio cranked out hits like “No More” and “Playas Gon”, but Naughton told PEOPLE last year that she was “ousted” from the group following tension between her group members and the infamous food fight that “left her feeling physically abused.”

“I think a lot of people that know me now, who even watch Power, don’t realize how long my journey has been,” Naughton explained. “This has been since I was 15 and I’ve been in the business for 20 years. I look back at that experience of being in a girl group, although it had some learning experiences that were growing pains, it just showed me what it takes to make it in this industry.”

Naughton added, “Trust is a huge part of it and I think in that group things just didn’t go right.”

Check out some more moments from the Queens cast interview down below including Eve revealing that she found out she was pregnant just moments before her Vezuz battle.

See the ladies of Queens’ full TBC interview below.